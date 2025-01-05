21°
Winter storm blog: Indiana prepares for first winter storm of 2025

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

Storm Track 8 weather blog | Check the Storm Track 8 interactive radar | Indy Snow Force Viewer Map | Indiana’s travel advisory map | Closings & Delays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

Heavy snow between 3 – 7 inches is expected for central Indiana between midday and early afternoon Sunday, but will continue overnight into Monday. It will become more widespread along the I-70 corridor.

Later tonight, freezing rain and sleet will move into south-central Indiana. It is recommended to NOT travel during this timeframe.

Multiple churches, businesses, and other organizations have announced closings or virtual meetings. Stay up-to-date with closings by checking WISH-TV’s closings page.

10:43 a.m.

In southern Indiana, highways and backroads were covered in snow as early as 8 a.m. ET (7 a.m. CT).

10:30 a.m.

Snow has started to fall across Indiana!

New snow total estimates from meteorologist Ryan Morse snow the Indianapolis area getting between 6 – 10 inches of snow when it is all said and done.

Along I-70 south of Bedford might see an isolated 10+ inches.

