Winter storm warnings issued in central Indiana for Sunday into Monday | Jan. 4, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter storm warnings have been issued by NWS Indianapolis in central Indiana for the first time since January 2023. These winter storm warnings cover midday Sunday into early Monday afternoon.

Winter weather advisories have been issued in a stretch from Lafayette to Muncie where greater uncertainty lies.

TODAY: Wind chill values are only in the single digits this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday with cold air. High temperatures in the mid-20s with peak wind chill values in the teens this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the upper teens.

TOMORROW: Snow will first begin in southwestern parts of the state in the morning and gradually expand to include much of central Indiana by the afternoon hours. The heaviest of snow will fall late Sunday into Sunday night across our area with sleet mixing potentially in south-central Indiana. Along I-70 will likely remain all snow with the highest totals setting up nearby or just south. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Backside snow showers are expected, but they are expected to be lighter. By Monday afternoon, conditions will be drying out for much of the state as colder air will settle in. High temperatures in the upper 20s.

TOTALS: Along I-70 and south through Bloomington/Columbus is in the zone of 5″-10″. There will be a quick drop-off in totals in north-central Indiana where the greatest uncertainty lies. Given we are over 24 hours out, there is still time for change. Stay with us on this forecast.

7-DAY FORECAST: 7-DAY FORECAST: Colder air settles in after the winter storm. Anything on the ground will likely stay with us this week. No other precipitation chances are expected in this timeframe.