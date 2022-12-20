Weather Blog

Winter storm watch: snow, strong winds and dangerous cold late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm watch has been issued for central and northern sections of Indiana. We’re keeping an eye on a potent winter storm that will bring rain, snow, strong winds and brutal cold to the state late Thursday through the holiday weekend.

TODAY: A quiet day across the state. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s across the state. Winds remain light throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around through the night. Temperatures don’t drop off too much. Lows stay in the upper 20s near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Another quiet day before the storm arrives. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the upper 30s near 40.

THURSDAY: We’re tracking a major winter storm that will move into the state beginning Thursday. It looks like temperatures warm into the lower 40s meaning the precipitation will be in the form of rain initially. It will make the change over to snow sometime late Thursday as colder air moves into the area. Winds begin to pick up and may gust near 30-40mph.

8DAY FORECAST: Friday will be brutally cold with temperatures staying in the single digits for highs. Snow will be moderate to heavy at times with winds gusting near 50 mph. This will create blowing and drifting snow, meaning near zero visibility at times. Travel will be tricky. Wind chill values drop between 10-20 below creating dangerous cold. Snow is still possible through Saturday. Winds will still be strong with continued cold. Highs Saturday will struggle to reach double digits. Lows will likely drop below zero both Saturday and Sunday mornings. It’s going to be cold on Christmas Day with highs in the teens. Temperatures slowly moderate back into the 20s for early next week.