Weather Blog

Winter storm watch from late Tuesday through Thursday evening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper teens with not much of a feel like difference. Should see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs topping out near seasonal with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40°. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s. Tuesday will be a quiet for the most part with our day time hours staying dry and mild. Highs will top out pretty close to 50°.

Timing of this next system is late Tuesday through Thursday. We have a Winter Storm Watch that will go into effect late Tuesday through Thursday evening. This system will start as rain for most. Temperatures during the day on Wednesday will top out in the upper 30s but will be falling through the day with rain transitioning to sleet, ice and snow. Areas south of I-70 will mainly see rain while areas north of I-70 will pick up on wintry precipitation. We could see some significant snow with this system and ice accumulation as well. Lows Thursday morning will bottom out in the single digits with highs Thursday topping out in the upper 20s. We continue to see some ice, snow and sleet through Thursday.

Much colder to end the week with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Temperatures for the weekend look to trend towards the upper 20s and lower to mid 30s with dry weather and sunshine.