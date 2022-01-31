Weather Blog

Winter storm watches from late Tuesday through Friday morning across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter storm watches are in effect for much Indiana. From the National Weather Service, here are the watches, by Indiana counties, and what’s expected:

Carroll, Tippecanoe and Warren: Heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 8 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, from late Tuesday night through late Thursday night.

Allen, Cass, Huntington, Miami, White and Whitley: Heavy snow expected. Initial snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts through Wednesday night with additional heavy snow accumulations possible Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday with winds gusting to 30 mph. Watch in effect from late Tuesday night through late Thursday night.

Boone, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Parke, Tipton and Vermillion: Heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 8 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, from Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.

Adams, Blackford, Grant, Jay and Wells: Heavy mixed precipitation and heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, and ice accumulations of around 1 tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Watch in effect from Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.

Wayne, Fayette, Franklin and Union: Heavy mixed precipitation with 4-6 inches of snow and from 2 tenths of an inch to 4 tenths of an inch, from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning.

Indianapolis and Marion County plus Clay, Delaware, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Monroe, Owen, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Sullivan, Rush and Vigo: Heavy mixed precipitation possible, with more than 4 inches of snow and 1 tenth of an inch of ice possible, from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Knox, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence, Martin and Monroe: Heavy mixed precipitation possible with more than 3 inches of sleet and snow, and from 1 tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of ice possible. from Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper teens with not much of a feel like difference. Should see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs topping out near seasonal with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40°. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 30s. Tuesday will be a quiet for the most part with our day time hours staying dry and mild. Highs will top out pretty close to 50°.

Timing of this next system is late Tuesday through Thursday. We have a Winter Storm Watch that will go into effect late Tuesday through Thursday evening. This system will start as rain for most. Temperatures during the day on Wednesday will top out in the upper 30s but will be falling through the day with rain transitioning to sleet, ice and snow. Areas south of I-70 will mainly see rain while areas north of I-70 will pick up on wintry precipitation. We could see some significant snow with this system and ice accumulation as well. Lows Thursday morning will bottom out in the single digits with highs Thursday topping out in the upper 20s. We continue to see some ice, snow and sleet through Thursday.

Much colder to end the week with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Temperatures for the weekend look to trend towards the upper 20s and lower to mid 30s with dry weather and sunshine.