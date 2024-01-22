Winter weather advisories are in place for freezing rain late Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather advisories are in place for freezing rain central Indiana and northern Indiana from 4 pm Monday until 10 AM Tuesday for most. Winter weather advisories in western Indiana begin at noon.

TODAY: Clouds will build throughout the day. Some spots in western Indiana may see High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Western Indiana will be the first locations to see freezing rain arrive in the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Freezing rain and rain will be likely. Warm air will move in over our cooler ground temperatures which is the reason for icing concerns. The main focus of ice accumulation will be on the roadways and sidewalks because of that colder ground from prior days. A glazing to 0.1″ of ice accumulation is possible. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

TOMORROW: Freezing rain may still be possible in some locations waking up tomorrow morning, especially in north central Indiana. Most of the state transtions to all rain by mid morning into midday. Scatttered showers will still linger through the afternoon. High temperatures by the afternoon in the low 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Wet conditions continue into Wednesday and Thursday from lingering showers. There will be breaks in the action at times. From Tuesday morning into Thursday, most spots will eclipse 1″ of rainfall. Temperatures continue to warm up in addition to the rainfall. Thursday’s high will be in the 50s.