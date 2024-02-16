Winter Weather Advisory in effect for accumulating snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Accumulating snow is likely for much of central Indiana.

While the morning rush hour didn’t see snow the evening rush hour is a different story. The snow begins to spread across the state throughout the day. Temperatures will stay steady with readings into the low and middle 30s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

The Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 9 p.m. The snow may make for some slick conditions around the evening rush hour. Many spots in central Indiana will see accumulations around 1 to 3 inches. Some locations a little closer to the I-70 corridor may see around 4 inches of snow.

TONIGHT: The snow comes to an end around 9 p.m. Skies begin to clear later tonight with temperatures taking a tumble. Lows fall into the teens overnight. Winds begin to pick up overnight and we may see them gust up to 20 miles per hour.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s going to be chilly Saturday but we will see lots of sunshine. Temperatures start out in the teens. Winds may gust near 20 miles per hour. That brings wind chill values into the single digits early Saturday morning. It will be sunny and dry Saturday but it stays chilly. Temperatures climb only into the middle and upper 20s for the afternoon Saturday.

Sunday will start out chilly but it will be dry. Look for lots of sunshine for the afternoon Sunday. It’s going to be breezy once again with winds gusting at times near 20 to 30 miles per hour. Highs climb into the lower 40s which is actually right around normal for this time of the year.

NEXT WEEK

Warmer temperatures arrive for next week. Look for dry conditions with lots of sunshine for Monday. Highs climb close to 50 for the afternoon.

Look for partly cloudy skies for the middle part of the week. Highs climb into the middle and upper 50s on Wednesday.