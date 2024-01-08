Winter Weather Advisory late Monday night and Tuesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Winter Weather Advisory begins late tonight and through the overnight hours. Some areas north of Indianapolis could see some quick accumulations before it changes back over to rain late Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Clouds stick around for much of the day. It’s going to be dreary and a little breezy. Winds will begin to pick up out of the east and southeast. Highs climb into the upper 30s near 40 across parts of central Indiana. Northern Indiana sees temperatures staying in the 30s while southern Indiana climbs into the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain begins after sunset. It will continue as rain from Indianapolis and areas south. A brief burst of snow will develop after 10pm and continue through the first part of early Tuesday morning. Lows fall into the lower 30s. The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. and lasts until Tuesday at 7 a.m.

TUESDAY: Snowfall accumulations may be near 1 to 3 inches for northern Indiana. The snow won’t stick around too long. We will see it change over to rain for the late morning hours Tuesday. This could lead to some slushy roadways especially north of Indianapolis for the Tuesday morning commute. Winds will also pick up as this storm system moves over Indiana. Winds may gust between 30 and 35 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY: A few snow showers will be possible on and off during the day Wednesday. We will see lots of clouds and gusty winds. Snowfall accumulations will be minor with less than an inch possible. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

NEXT SYSTEM

Quiet weather Thursday but another system is heading this way. This one will continue to be pretty potent with gusty winds and rain changing over to snow. It will arrive late Friday first as rain then changing to snow. Temperatures will be in the the lower 40s Friday. Scattered snow showers are possible Saturday.

Behind this system the air gets really cold. A blast of bitter air moves into the state late in the weekend and early next week. Temperatures drop into the single digits for lows early Monday morning with highs in the 20s for the afternoon.