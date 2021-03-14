Wintry mix early Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy skies this evening with a few scattered showers, but a wintry mix and a few cold rain showers move in for Monday.

TONIGHT: Clouds hang around for the rest of the evening. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers especially south of Indianapolis. Winds pickup later tonight. Lows fall around freezing.

MONDAY: There may be a few slick spots for your Monday morning commute. A batch of precipitation moves into Indiana Monday. Look for a rain/wintry mix to develop for the first part of the day. It will change over to a few rain showers by later in the day. Winds pick up during the first part of the day and may gust at times close to 30 mph. Temperatures stay on the chilly side all day. Highs climb into the lower 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds hang around for Monday night with a slight chance for a few showers. Lows fall into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: We begin to dry out for Tuesday. It stays cloudy however it will be much warmer. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay in the 60s for Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain late in the day. Rain and even a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Highs fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the end of the week and next weekend but we’ll see lots of sunshine.