Wintry mix for the end of the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A few scattered showers possible this evening.

TONIGHT: After on and off rain throughout much of the day we’ll keep the chance for a few showers in the forecast tonight. Look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures rising a few degrees as a warm front lifts northward.

SUNDAY: We may see a little sunshine to start off Sunday morning but it’s going to be short lived. An area of low pressure moves through the state bringing more clouds and a wintry mix to the area. Look for clouds to increase and by noon there will be a chance for a few showers. High temperatures occur early in the day. Colder air arrives by the afternoon changing any light rain over to a wintry mix. There may be a light coating of snow on some grassy surfaces. Highs start in the 40s for the first part of the day then fall into the 30s for the afternoon. Winds pick up for the afternoon too gusting close to 20 m.p.h. at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We’ll see see a chance for a light wintry mix Sunday night under mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: There’s a slight chance we may see a flurry early in the morning Monday. Otherwise it will be cloudy, breezy and cool. Winds change to the northwest at 10-20 m.p.h. Highs stay in the upper 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: Look for a little sunshine on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the lower 40s. Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies with highs climbing close to normal for this time of year. Much of next week remains quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs near normal.