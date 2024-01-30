Wintry mix moves out, clouds stick around

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a thin line of precipitation moving through the metro area this morning. It moves off to the east by late morning. Clouds stick around for the rest of the day and during much of the day tomorrow.

As of this morning we’ve seen 8 consecutive days of overcast skies. There are signs of spring on the horizon. The sun is now setting after 6 p.m. Spring is now 49 days away!

TODAY: The thin line of precipitation moves off to the east by late morning. During the afternoon we stay cloudy with a few widely scattered light showers. It’s going to be breezy for much of the day with winds gusting close to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures today stay around the middle to upper 30s which is near normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the IU game as the Hoosiers take on Iowa look for lots of clouds. Temperatures around tip off will be into the middle 30s. Overnight lows fall into the lower 30s.

CLOUDS STICK AROUND

WEDNESDAY: A dry day Wednesday with overcast conditions. We’re slightly optimistic that the clouds will break up late in the day to provide a few areas of sun just before it sets. Wednesday will see highs in the lower 40s, a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

THURSDAY: It looks like after more than a week of straight cloud cover we will finally see some sunshine on Thursday. Not only will it be sunny but also warm. Highs climb into the lower 50s for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds return for Friday with highs near the upper 40s near 50. This weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the middle and upper 40s. Next week looks dry with temperatures staying in the 40s.