Wintry mix Tuesday, warming up in the back half of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The calm start to the workweek we had for our Monday will lead way to an active Tuesday with wintry mix in the picture. Then, we’ll track much warmer air after midweek.

Monday night: We’re in for a mostly cloudy and chilly night. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: The next weather maker for us makes its presence known as early as just before sunrise Tuesday. A wintry mix will occur for a good chunk of the first half of the day before we change over to all rain with additional scattered development possible the rest of Tuesday.

If any snow accumulation occurs, it will be under half an inch for areas mainly north of interstate 70.

Highs will get into the low to mid 40s with skies staying mainly cloudy.

Wednesday: Dry air will return for Wednesday with skies turning mostly cloudy. Highs will once again rise to near normal levels for this time of the year with numbers in the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: After Wednesday, we will embark on a decent warmup with winds turning breezy out of the south. Thursday features the return of the low 50s with Friday showcasing temps pushing into the upper 50s. As we get into the weekend, we will keep our eye on our next weather system. This system currently looks to be a bit stronger than the one we had last Friday. Rain already looks likely Saturday and Sunday. There could even be some snow on the backside of this system late Sunday into early next Monday. Uncertainties overall remain on the track of this system. Nonetheless, we are not expecting severe weather at this time.