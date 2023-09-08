Wonderful weather this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much more refreshing air is in place right now. Some areas started out in the 50s this morning. We’ll see a little bit of everything today, clouds, sunshine and a few spotty sprinkles.

TODAY: Look for highs to stay below normal for this time of the year. Normal high is 81 and we’ll stay in the low to middle 70s today. Lower 70s are likely in northern Indiana. A weak trough is moving through the state. This may spark a few sprinkles or light spotty showers in some locations.

TONIGHT: Zone football forecast looks great. Clouds will stick around for much of the evening. It looks like it will be dry with temperatures in the lower 70s at kickoff. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state.

HURRICANE LEE: I want to take a quick trip to the Atlantic to go over Hurricane Lee. As of early Friday morning it’s a strong category 5 storm with winds near 165 miles per hour. It’s well into the Atlantic right now away from any land. However it’s forecasted to move farther westward over the weekend. It may drop a little to a category 4 storm but it’s still a very strong major hurricane. Extended forecast models suggest it’s going to make a turn to the right and therefore away from the United States. All eyes will be on this very strong system throughout the weekend and into the first part of next week.

SATURDAY: If you’re racing in the Indy Ultimate Saturday morning the weather looks fantastic. It’s going to be a bit cool with temperatures into the upper 50s. It will be dry and winds shouldn’t be all that high either. Temperatures climb into the middle 70s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: The forecast looks GREAT for the first home game! If you’re out tailgating we’ll see mostly clear skies with temperatures starting into the 50s. Highs climb into the 70s for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb closer to normal for Monday with highs near 80. It stays dry until Tuesday. A system moves across the state bringing us a chance for a few showers and storms Tuesday. Temperatures drop into the lower 70s for the middle and end of next week.