Wonderful Wednesday with lots of sun | Oct. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wonderful Wednesday on tap for the day today. Lots of sunshine expected today and also for the next couple of days as we continue a dry stretch.

TODAY: A crisp start on your Wednesday morning with temperatures into the 40s this morning. Lots of sunshine expected later this afternoon it’ll be a wonderful Wednesday. How’s climb into the upper 60s near 70. Normal high for this time of year in the lower 70s so it would be a degree or two below normal for this time of the year. High pressure nearby will keep our winds very light throughout the day today and into the evening hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies overnight tonight and cool once again. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s with light winds .

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected for your Thursday. Lots of sunshine with high temperatures climbing above normal into the mid 70s across much of the state.

FRIDAY: Friday night football games will be dry no weather worries for you at all compared to the last couple of weeks. Look for mostly sunny skies on Friday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend looks dry sunny skies with highs close to 80 on Saturday. on Sunday a cold front moves through bring us a few more clouds but should remain dry for the entire weekend. High temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Behind the front we will see cooler temperatures with readings into the upper 60s near 70 on Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.