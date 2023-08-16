Wonderful Wednesday with spotty storms tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started out with temperatures in the 50s this morning. A cool start but we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Yesterday we had a day that felt much like fall. Highs stayed in the 70s during much of the day, some areas in northern Indiana stayed in the upper 60s. Yesterday’s high in Indianapolis was 74, a few degrees above the record low maximum or “coolest high” temperature. The record is 70 which was set back in 1979.

TODAY: Even though we have temperatures starting in the 50s this morning temperatures will climb to near 80 later this afternoon. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, little wind and low humidity. Highs will be in a little below the normal high of 85.

TONIGHT: It stays clear and cool later tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s near 60.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move across the state Thursday. We’ll start out with sunshine for the first part of the day. Clouds increase around the lunch hour with a few showers and storms possible. Some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. There’s a marginal risk north and east of Indianapolis. An isolated storm may reach severe limits. Highs climb into the lower 80s. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the south and southwest. Winds may pop up between 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We’ll end the workweek with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. First Friday night of Zone football looks great! It will be dry with temperatures into the 70s at kickoff.

8 DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks dry. The first part of the weekend will be nice but the second part of the weekend highs climb. Dry, sunny and nice for the Colts home preseason game against the Bears. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

It will be dry on Sunday but highs climb close to 90 for the afternoon. The 90s rage on for next week. Much of next week looks dry just hot and sunny.