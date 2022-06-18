Weather Blog

Wonderful weekend before high heat returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fantastic weather this weekend with low humidity, lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: You’ll notice a difference when you step out the door today. Humidity is low and it feels much more comfortable outside. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today. Winds may be a bit breezy at times out of the northeast. It will be beautiful today with highs in the upper 70s near 80.

TONIGHT: Expect a clear, comfortable and cool night. Perfect patio weather! Lows fall into the 50s in most spots.

SUNDAY: For Juneteenth and Father’s Day it’s going to be picture perfect. Humidity stays low, we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs near normal. Look for a high around 82.

MONDAY: Temperatures begin to heat up once again for the new workweek. While humidity stays relatively low, temperatures climb into the upper 80s and near 90 once again. A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere keep us hot and dry for much of the workweek.

TUESDAY: Humidity values increase for the afternoon and so do temperatures. Highs climb into the middle and in some spots even upper 90s. This pushes feels like temperatures into triple digit territory.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the rest of the workweek. We may see a few isolated showers or storms on Wednesday but coverage is minimal. This pattern tries to break down into next weekend.