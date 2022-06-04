Weather Blog

Wonderful weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a wonderful weekend on tap across Indianapolis. Rain returns next week.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine for Saturday. Humidity will be low and temperatures climb to seasonal readings. It’s going to be pleasant with light winds during the afternoon. Highs climb to 82.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear and with light winds and low humidity look for another comfortable evening. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day with slightly warmer temperatures. Humidity remains low with highs climbing into the middle 80s. Clouds increase slightly late Sunday night ahead of our next system. We may even see a few showers late Sunday night.

MONDAY: Rain returns to the area for the start of the workweek. Showers will be possible on/off throughout the day. Humidity values rise with the rain chances. Highs near 82.

8DAY FORECAST: A few showers are possible early Tuesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the rest of the week. Rain chances continue into Wednesday. We dry out Thursday before another system arrives for the end of the workweek and start of the weekend.