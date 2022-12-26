Weather Blog

Working in a nice warmup this week, rain chances to return as well

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re coming off the heels of one of the coldest Christmas weekends on record, and we stayed fairly chilly to begin the final workweek of 2022. There is very good news in this forecast as we are tracking a big warmup going towards New Year’s weekend, but this will bring back rain chances.

Monday night: Scattered snow remains possible tonight with the chance for minor accumulation of up to a dusting. The better chance for accumulation will be for western and southern sections of the state with over one inch possible. Areas of freezing drizzle to freezing fog may also develop.

Expect another cold night with lows falling into the teens.

Tuesday: Areas of freezing fog will continue to be possible through daybreak. Some locations across the state look to make a return to the 30s with skies staying mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: We’ll take another step in the right direction with our temperatures for Wednesday. More sunshine will break out with a decent breeze coming out of the south. This combination of conditions will help highs rise into the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We look to make a return to the 50s by Thursday, but this warmup will open the door for several chances of rain going into New Year’s weekend. Despite multiple shots for rain, we keep temperatures in the 50s through the start of 2023 on Sunday.