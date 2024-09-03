Weather pattern stays calm and comfortable, rain chances return late week | Sep. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will remain well below average to begin the shortened work week.

This morning:

Crisp and quiet conditions are here to open up the work week. We have clear skies and nice temperatures, with numbers holding into the mid-50s.

Tuesday:

Our pattern will continue to stay dry with well below average temperatures for our Tuesday. We should see a great deal of sunshine, with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s and a few lower 80s in southern parts of the state.

Tuesday night:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. It will be another cool overnight with lows dipping down to the mid-50s around the metro area. We could see a few areas in the northern parts of the state falling to the upper 40s.

Wednesday:

Wednesday will be the start of a brief warm-up across the state. Dew points should remain low with numbers into the 50s with the exception of southern parts of the state. High temperatures will top out into the mid-80s, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Thursday:

Thursday will be the warmest and most uncomfortable day of this upcoming forecast period. Expect high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s with slightly elevated and dew points into the lower 60s for Thursday afternoon.

Next rain chance:

Our next best rain chance arrives on Friday with the arrival of a cold front for the afternoon and early evening hours. There’s an outside chance for a thunderstorm or two, but this is looking to be more of a garden variety shower event throughout the second half of our Friday.

This weekend:

Once the cold front moves through, we’ll get another shot of cooler air for the weekend and beyond. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s both Saturday and Sunday, and overnight lows will likely be falling well into the 40s across the state. The cool and dry conditions look to continue early next week, with Monday’s highs into the mid 70s.

Extended forecast:

The 8- to 14-day outlook also shows signs of very quiet and comfortable weather settling in with an extra-strong signal of below-average precipitation through the middle of the month.