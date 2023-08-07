1 southern Indiana tornado confirmed after overnight storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a line of showers and storms produced severe weather across southern Indiana Sunday night into Monday morning, the National Weather Service survey teams confirmed a tornado struck Dubois County just west of Hayesville.

The tornado had maximum winds of 90 mph. The exact time and track have yet to be released.

Radar image at 12:37 AM in Dubois County Radar image at 12:37 AM in Dubois County

The statewide 2023 tornado count now stands at 47 with the additional confirmation today.

Several of those tornadoes came on the March 31 outbreak, which produced 23 tornadoes in the state.

Between 1991 and 2000, the state had an average of 25 tornadoes per year.

For comparison, 2022 only produced 15 tornadoes across Indiana. Tornado records stretch back to 1950 and the most twisters in one single year stands at 72 back in 2011.