2022 finishes as the driest year since 2010 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2023 here in central Indiana, let’s take a quick look back at 2022. Our average temperatures for the year in Indianapolis finished pretty close to normal at 53.9 degrees. Precipitation was a different story.

For the entire year, Indianapolis picked up only 34.88″ of precipitation which is 8.75″ below average. Remember, precipitation includes rainfall and melted down snow. That number makes 2022 the driest year since 2010 when only 33.85″ fell.