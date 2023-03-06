2nd tornado confirmed from March storms in southern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Louisville on Monday confirmed a second tornado from the storms on Friday in Indiana.
This tornado at 2:11 p.m. Friday began in Duff, an unincorporated community is western Dubois County. It crossed a lot of farmland before reaching the corner of county roads 450 West and 100 South. In this location, a barn sustained significant roof damage.
At 2:18 p.m. Friday, the tornado lifted 2 miles northwest of Jasper, still in Dubois County, after being on the ground for 7.3 miles. The maximum winds of this EF-1 tornado were 105 mph and the maximum width was 400 yards.
Indiana as a state is now up to four total tornadoes in 2023 through 4:40 p.m. Monday.
Two others tornadoes were confirmed in Hancock County on Feb. 27 while the other tornado happened Friday in Jefferson County.
Our more active tornado months are still ahead of Indiana as Hoosiers head into spring.