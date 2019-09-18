3 named storms keep tropics active

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Depression Imelda is still producing heavy rains in parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana.

The system has already produced from 5-10 inches of rain south of Galveston, Texas. It’s slow movement will continue to dump more rain in Texas and Louisiana.

Out in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Humberto is a Category 3 storm with winds near 120 mph and gusts near 150 mph. It’s moving east northeast at 16 mph.

The track of Humberto takes it close to Bermuda and brings wind gust near 100 mph. The storm will continue to move farther out into the Atlantic and away from the U.S.

The third storm we’re watching was just named early Wednesday. This is Tropical Storm Jerry. It has winds of 50 mph and gusts near 65. It’s moving west northwest at 14 mph.

The National Hurricane Center track has Jerry strengthening to a hurricane by Friday and moving just north of Puerto Rico. From there, it looks like Jerry may take a turn to the north and east by the end of the weekend. If this track verifies, it looks like it may miss the Bahamas.