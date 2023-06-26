3 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s storms in Indiana

A still from video shared on social media on Eric Ford shows a possible tornado hitting an apartment complex partially under construction in Johnson County, Indiana, on June 25, 2023. (Provided Photo/Eric Ford via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has now confirmed three tornadoes from Sunday, June 25. One in Johnson County, one in SW Monroe County, and one in Martin County. Additional details will be available tonight.

The NWS has determined the tornado in Johnson County has a preliminary rating of an EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 100-110 mph. This track has not been released yet.

Details on the path and ratings of the other tornadoes will be coming late today or tonight as damage survey teams continue to work. Crews will also work to see if there were any additional tornadoes.