Weather Stories

9 years ago, 30 tornadoes touched down in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve seen significant lake effect snowfall in the last 24 hours across parts of northern Indiana. While the snow and cold have been the main weather story this week, strong storms can and do occur in the month of November in Indiana.

On November 17, 2013 a rare “high risk” severe weather outlook was issued from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma. Conditions were favorable not only for severe weather but for strong, love lived tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, there were 30 tornadoes that touched down across Indiana. It was the largest tornado outbreak for the month of November for Indiana and the second largest overall in the state.

The first storm report came out shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon. The strongest tornado was an EF3 which started in Tippecanoe county and moved into Carroll county. There were no fatalities but there were 8 injuries.

Let’s take a closer look at the path of the strongest EF3 tornado. It touched down just south of Lafayette. It moved into parts of Carroll county. Peak winds were near 140 mph and it was on the ground for almost 30 miles.