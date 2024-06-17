A flash drought is possible in Indiana over the next few weeks

Cracked ground during drought conditions. Indiana will be dealing with its first heat wave of 2024 in the coming days. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting flash drought conditions to be possible in Indiana over the next 2-4 weeks. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will be dealing with its first heat wave of 2024 in the coming days. Something to watch on the horizon will be the potential for drought returning to Indiana.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting flash drought conditions to be possible in Indiana over the next 2-4 weeks. Hoosiers should pay close attention to crops and lawns from late June into early July. Currently, Indiana is not under any drought in the latest drought monitor, which is released every Thursday.

Flash drought is the rapid onset of intensification of drought. Through the spring, the state climbed out of drought due to above-average precipitation. However, 2023 ran a rainfall deficit of over 9 inches. This means long-term soil moisture deficits remain.

2024 stats valid through June 16, 2024

Rain chances aren’t looking too promising in our area this week. No major system is on the way, but a lucky few spots could see some pop-up rain showers. You can find our latest forecast by visiting our weather blog here.