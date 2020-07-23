Active tropics with storms in Atlantic and Pacific

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several storms have popped up across the globe including a major hurricane in the Eastern Pacific.

Hurricane Douglas as of Thursday afternoon is a Category 3. Winds are around 120 m.p.h. and it’s moving westward at 20 m.p.h. There’s a well-defined eye on the satellite image. It will continue to be in favorable weather conditions for another day before it moves into slightly cooler sea surface temperatures. It’s at this time it may begin to weaken.

The track takes it westward and weakens it to a Category 1 before it reaches the Hawaiian Islands. Heavy rainfall, high surf and gusty winds will be possible as the storm gets closer.

The next system is in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Depression Eight has formed and is unorganized and moving slowly westward toward Texas. Heavy rain, flooding may be possible and high winds are possible this weekend from Houston to Corpus Christi. It may intensify to a tropical storm before making landfall in eastern Texas by Saturday morning.

Finally Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still churning in the Atlantic. It’s expected to strengthen to a category 1 storm Friday. The track from the National Hurricane Center takes it farther west to the Windward Islands.

It looks like this weekend will be pretty active not only in the Atlantic but also the Pacific.