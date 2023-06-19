Active weather continued in the South over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unusually hot air and severe weather — that is what the South has been dealing with all the way back to Wednesday, June 14.

A big upper-level reach has been in place through the last few days driving in heat that has exceeded 100 degrees multiple days with heat index values in the 110s. Some areas in Texas even achieved dew points in the 80s which is extremely humid.

From Friday through the weekend, there were over 20 new tornado storm reports. Friday and Saturday alone tallied up 100s of high wind reports.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado struck Perryton, Texas on Thursday, June 15. This tornado was on the ground for 6 miles and was a half-mile wide.

Potential record heat is expected to continue through much of the week with the upper-level ridge shifting slightly to the north and west. In terms of storm chances, there is another slight risk of severe weather on Tuesday.