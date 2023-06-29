Search
Air Quality Action Day in effect Thursday

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Thursday due to effects from Canadian wildfires, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, AirNow.gov said the entire state was at an unhealthy air quality level.

Anyone with heart or lung disease, and any older adults, should avoid strenuous activities, and consider moving physical activities indoors.

To help make the air quality better, IDEM encourages everyone to carpool or use public transportation, to turn off car engines, and avoid using gas powered equipment.

