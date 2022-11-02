Weather Stories

Air Quality Action Day issued for Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Marion County by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

IDEM says there are forecasts of high levels of fine particles in the air. The particles are composed of “microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled.”

IDEM is encouraging these steps to help reduce the fine particles in the air: