All Indiana counties except Marion County under travel warnings, watches

APP USERS: Click here for the online story to view the images and embedded links.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Indiana on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

As of 10:45 p.m. Monday, every Indiana county but Marion County was under either a travel warning or travel watch, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Marion County was under a travel advisory from 5 p.m. Monday until at least 5 a.m. Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Monday afternoon.

City officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless necessary. Most of Indiana is currently under a winter storm warning. By midnight, there should be a widespread 10-12 inches of snow. Indy Parks has set up a warming center at Municipal Gardens at 1831 Lafayette Road.

UPDATE 11:07 p.m.

11:00pm. – heaviest snow starting wrap up south of #indy. Snow should be out of our area by 1-2am. Blowing/drifting will continue to be a problem. #inwx pic.twitter.com/X5H3gcZRQj — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 10:50 p.m.

“Wayne County Remains under a winter Storm Warning. Wayne County has seen snow accumulations of roughly 3 to 5 inches and higher amounts in some locations. Snow will continue to fall for the next several hours and the drifting will continue overnight. “We are encouraging residents to follow the Level 2 Essential Travel Warning guidelines, If you don’t have to be on the road, do not. Staying off the roadways allows County, State and Richmond Road crews the chance to make travel conditions safe for all. Please give the road crews time to do their jobs. If residents must travel for Essential purposes, we encourage them to use primary Roads and Streets when they can, as secondary Roads and Streets will remain snow covered or drifted and travel may be hazardous. “Wayne County Government and the City Of Richmond will Close Offices tomorrow to allow road crews to open and clear the roadways to allow for safe travel. “We will provide updates as they become available.” Email to news media from Jonathan A. Duke, deputy director, Wayne County Emergency Management

UPDATE 10:46 p.m.

WINTER STORM: All 92 Indiana counties expect Marion County are under travel warnings or watches in the state, according to Indiana Department of Homeland Security. https://t.co/6z6O9RgPGK pic.twitter.com/1E5rjKWhbI — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 10:16 p.m.

Unofficially we are up to 6.2 inches of snow at NWS Indianapolis. #inwx



Official measurement will come at 100 AM. — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 10:11 p.m.

“Due to inclement weather, there will be no on-campus courses before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 16. All on-campus courses scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. or after will be held subject to the discretion of each instructor. “All essential employees should report to work as regularly scheduled. “All non-faculty personnel who are presently assigned to work on campus should plan to report to work at 10 a.m. “Dining facilities, including the L.A. Pittenger Student Center, will open as regularly scheduled.” Alan Finn, vice president for business affairs and treasurer, Ball State University

UPDATE 9:58 p.m.

UPDATE 9:56 p.m.

Hey folks. Our @CityofWestfield street crews are out. Take a quick look at this video update on what conditions are like tonight and what our team will be doing overnight. Stay home, stay safe and stay warm. #TravelWestfield❄️👍 pic.twitter.com/dzOkxdPC0d — TravelWestfield (@TravelWestfield) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 9:35 p.m.

80th and Meridian: snowy roads make for slick conditions. We passed two cars that couldn’t t make it up the hill and slid towards the side of the roadway. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/qkEpARBNrb — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.

In the last 12 hours @ISPPutnamville troopers have responded to:



🔹22 motorists assists

🔹 13 slide offs

🔹 20 property damage crashes

🔹 4 crashes with personal injury



Let’s all be safe!! — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 9:03 p.m.

High snowdrifts have closed three state highways in counties northwest of Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Transportation reports.

State Road 26 from the Indiana/Illinois State line to U.S. 231/52 in West Lafayette in Warren and Tippecanoe counties.

State Road 28 from the Indiana/Illinois State line to State Road 63 in Warren County.

State Road 352 from the Indiana/Illinois State line to U.S. 41 in Benton County.

State Road 18 from the Indiana/Illinois State line to U.S. 41 in Benton County.

State Road 71 from U.S. 24 to State Road 352 in Newton and Benton counties.

After winds subside on Tuesday, the state will use a V-Blade plow to reopen the roads.

UPDATE 8:52 p.m.

“The City of Beech Grove will be running on a delayed trash schedule this week due to weather. Our schedule will be as follows: “Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Wednesday. “Wednesday’s trash will be collected on Thursday. “Thursday’s trash will be collected on Friday. Friday’s trash will be collected on Monday.“ Email to news media from Brad Meriwether, director of Public Works for city of Beech Grove

UPDATE 8:38 p.m.

WINTER STORM: 23 of 92 counties are now under travel warnings, the highest alert level, according to Indiana Department of Homeland Security. https://t.co/6z6O9RgPGK pic.twitter.com/dTy4KHOolJ — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 8:21 p.m.

WINTER STORM: I-65 SB south of the State Road 28 exit for Frankfort is closed due to a jackknifed semitractor-trailer | Check the WISH-TV traffic map pic.twitter.com/oVreYBFxLx — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 8 p.m.

IUK Alert! Campus will be closed tomorrow. All classes & work for non-essential staff will be remote. Essential staff contact supervisor. No COVID-19 testing. — IU Police (@IUpolice) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 7:59 p.m.

Taylor University offices will be closed until noon on Tuesday, February 16. Classes canceled or virtual until 12 noon. Staff/hourly employees are encouraged to work from home. Subzero temperatures, heavy winds expected. Be safe! — Taylor University (@tayloru) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 7:54 p.m.

WINTER STORM: 19 counties are now under travel warnings, the highest alert level, according to Indiana Department of Homeland Security. https://t.co/6z6O9RgPGK pic.twitter.com/Y0T9ckewps — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 7:44 p.m.

IUPUI Alert! IUPUI remains open but classes should be remote on Tuesday Feb16. Employees who can, should plan to work remotely. Check IU email for more info. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey gave an update and answered questions hours into snowfall across the state.

UPDATE 7:11 p.m.

Purdue cancels in-person class meetings due to heavy snow. ❄️ LEARN MORE ➡️ https://t.co/jCN3SHUMDY pic.twitter.com/DFgThmvNt3 — Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) February 16, 2021

“WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University announced Monday (Feb. 15) that all in-person class meetings on the West Lafayette campus should be canceled or moved online on Tuesday (Feb. 16). A significant amount of snow and deteriorating conditions have made travel unsafe for faculty, staff, and off campus students, prompting the decision. Note that planned virtual meetings of online/hybrid courses should continue as scheduled. “Instructors of impacted courses should communicate plans and expectations (e.g due dates, remote meeting methods, exams/quizzes) directly to students. Students should check their email and Brightspace frequently for updates from their instructors. The first Reading Day of the semester will be held as scheduled on Wednesday, February 17. “Predesignated essential personnel will be operating under their department procedures. Nonessential personnel should work remotely if possible and not report to campus for any shifts between 5 p.m. Monday (Feb. 15) and 5 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 16). The campus adverse weather procedures are available online (pdf). “University officials continue to monitor area road conditions – and encourage employees to do the same – to be aware of any local travel restrictions that might remain in place. Those planning to travel on area roads should monitor their county travel status. “To check on the status of CityBus operations, you can download the app or search for the MyCityBus app in the Google Play or Apple App Store, or check the CityBus website. “Purdue officials also are working in conjunction with local and state emergency responders to provide assistance locally. “Any additional updates will be available on the Purdue campus emergency page.” Purdue University news release

UPDATE 7:07 p.m.

A few cars and trucks are bold and/or stupid enough to pass. We’re on I-74 westbound near Pleasant View Road/exit 101 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/i8kLkB5nt9 — Dan Klein (@KleinReports) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 7:02 p.m.

This is how I-65 NB at mile marker 101 in Indianapolis looks right now. Snow is covering all lanes. PLEASE be careful if you have to go out! (I am in the passenger seat) @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/T9k3NEgfOi — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) February 16, 2021

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

Night has fallen on I-74. Snowplows drove by after westbound lanes reopened after that crash so currently still clear in the right lane. Left lane is a different story @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/HNBC9fBWfS — Dan Klein (@KleinReports) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 6:51 p.m.

This is SR 38 in Hamilton County seconds after an @INDOT plow went through



It was nearly impassable in some spots



Please stay home if you can pic.twitter.com/091dCFwkcH — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

Current view on I-70. Please stay home if you can!! If you can’t please reduce your speed, don’t drive distracted, turn your headlights on, and BUCKLE UP!! pic.twitter.com/OYMXxa99YP — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 6:16 p.m.

C-Shift E131 and M131 along with BC130 were dispatched to the area of E CR300 N and 267 for an inverted vehicle with potential injuries just after 3pm.



The driver escaped with no serious injuries. They were helped out of the vehicle by a passerby. pic.twitter.com/ebwXCAY0yG — Brownsburg Fire Territory (@BrownsburgFire) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 6:12 p.m.

WINTER STORM: More than 260 closings now in WISH-TV listings. https://t.co/qLHXUWx5z1 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.

Grant County, Indiana, Emergency Management Agency says in an email to news media that I-69 is one lane in each direction. East-west county roads “being impacted by driving snow.”

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.

UPDATE 6:04 p.m.

Crash Update:



Since midnight…



🔵 ISP Indianapolis District



🔹 103 crashes

🔹 24 slide offs

🔹 19 motorist assists



🔵 ISP Statewide



🔹 238 crashes

🔹 128 slide offs

🔹 231 motorist assists — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

I-74 westbound is closed near Shelbyville’s State Road 44 exit after a crash, a state transportation website reports.

#TrafficAlert – I-74 WB is CLOSED near Shelbyville for a crash near SR 44 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/8s685Ixgg5 — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 5:31 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: @SierraHigniteTV gives an update on road conditions in Fishers. https://t.co/LbrJvIeFWr — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 5:26 p.m.

Here are current conditions in Franklin, IN along US-31, south of Branigan Rd. Visibility is getting worse. Snow plows are out here @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/XGuAPZEWtc — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

Indiana State Police handling 21 crashes right now, says @ISPIndianapolis on WISH-TV | Watch live: https://t.co/LGPO5OvJFY — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.

5 PM EST RADAR UPDATE: Lots of heavy snow continue to move across the state. Travel conditions continue to go downhill with reduced visibilities. If you don't need to be out on the roads, do not go out and travel.#inwx pic.twitter.com/fgVGXu2mYX — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 15, 2021

Nearly 170 closings in on-air and online listings at WISH-TV | https://t.co/qLHXUWx5z1 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:56 p.m.

Sgt. Matt Ames with ISP shared photos of a semi crash on Interstate 70 near Terre Haute that’s shut down the interstate at the 18 mile marker.

The scene at the 18 mile marker eastbound pic.twitter.com/5MGyeUSuVG — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:49 p.m.

Another slide off. This one into the ditch. I-74 westbound right before Exit 113/State Road 9/Shelbyville @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/8fiV7OSB4h — Dan Klein (@KleinReports) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:47 p.m.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone will close at 5 p.m. due to the winter storm. The mall said it plans to reopen around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone is closing at 5 PM today due to inclement weather. We plan to reopen tomorrow, February 16 at 11AM. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate conditions. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/ua0HdealHy — Fashion Mall Indy (@ShopFashionMall) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

I-70 WB is closed near the Cloverdale exit for U.S. 231 due to multiple crashes, according to Indiana State Police. Check the WISH-TV traffic map

#TrafficAlert– MULTIPLE #Crashes along I-70 in Putnam & Clay Counties. The interstate is shutdown EB at Exit 11 & WB at Exit 45 @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/tAG8OIXnfi — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

We’re live in the Mobile News Tracker on @WISH_TV!



It’s a snowy early evening commute with low visibility and snow covered roads.



We’ve got crews across central Indiana keeping an eye on conditions! ❄️❄️❄️



Stay off the roads if you can!! pic.twitter.com/BbTEuCvcY0 — Demie Johnson (@DemieJohnsonTV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:21 p.m.

First slide off we’ve seen. Tow truck already on the scene. This is on I-74 westbound near mile marker 105￼. Not enough traffic for a huge back up, probably 20 cars￼ @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/2RCHJIdbtS — Dan Klein (@KleinReports) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:18 p.m.

Side roads are seemingly untouched in Noblesville. Even main thoroughfares are rough. Changing lanes is very difficult. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/6NAYhLrVmJ — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:16 p.m.

Current Road Conditions



🔴I-69 (Martinsville to Bloomington)



🔴I-69 (So. Monroe Co/Greene Counties)



🔴SR 37 (Monroe/Lawrence Counties)



•

KEY

🟢 Good

🟡 Fair

🟠 Poor

🔴 Bad



📸: Trp. Garvin (Greene Co.)



Get Home and Stay There!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0Isu54zVpi — Sgt. Michael Wood (@ISPBloomington) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:11 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: @DemieJohnsonTV is getting a look at road conditions around Indianapolis. https://t.co/kMeChGUjuM — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) February 15, 2021

Heading to Shelby County! These are photos of I-70 at 465 as well as on I-74. Left lanes seem to be more clear than right lanes so far @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/1bHhnmoy4w — Dan Klein (@KleinReports) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4:08 p.m.

NEW: School districts calling in closings for tomorrow at a rapid rate, including Greenwood, Speedway, & Decatur, Wayne, and Perry Township schools

Full list: https://t.co/wNB6olt7no@WISH_TV @93wibc — Brady Gibson (@bradygibson) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 4 p.m.

The Pacers confirmed Monday night’s game would be played without fans as the city braces for more snow and a travel advisory is in place.

OFFICIAL: We will play tonight’s game vs. Chicago without fans in consideration of the travel advisory issued by the City of Indianapolis Department of Public Works restricting road travel beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.



More info: https://t.co/vq8Lb5y1pt pic.twitter.com/5HNgIKuZKf — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 15, 2021

News 8’s Sierra Hignite is in Hamilton County, where roads are covered in snow. And Sgt. John Perrine with ISP is reminding drivers to manually switch on their headlights:

In Fishers: low visibility and snow covered roads. Traffic moving VERY slow. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/VqWvseUUcL — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) February 15, 2021

Make sure you manually switch your lights from ‘Auto’ to ‘ON’



Most automated lights only activate front headlights during daylight hours, making the back of your car difficult to see in low visibility weather pic.twitter.com/OD9sEj2bSk — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.

THIS JUST IN: The #Pacers have announced they will play tonight’s game without fans, in consideration of the travel advisory issued in Indianapolis.



Tip off vs. Bulls tonight still set for 7pm. // @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) February 15, 2021

3:50pm update: INDOT now labeling more roads in central Indiana as hazardous (purple), including interstates in Indianapolis.

Blue is FAIR condition.@WISH_TV @93wibc #INwx

Courtesy @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/zLl6yUkkI7 — Brady Gibson (@bradygibson) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.

News 8’s Dan Klein reports live on Facebook from snow-covered I-465 on the southeast side.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m.

News 8’s Katiera Winfrey reports live on Facebook from snow-covered I-70 in Indianapolis.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey is giving an update and taking questions live on Facebook.

News 8’s Hannah Mordoh and David Williams are out getting a look at road conditions ahead of rush hour.

#TrafficAlert – Roads are BAD in central #Indiana! This is a #crash on I-70 WB near Rural St approaching the North Split in #Indy. Lots of spinouts and #crashes right now. Watch @WISH_TV for updates pic.twitter.com/H2BN2zol80 — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) February 15, 2021

Here’s a look at US 31 in Greenwood, IN near Main Street. Snow is on the roads, and plows are out❄️❄️❄️ @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/GgB7YggynB — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccine clinic on the 4-H fairgrounds will be closed Tuesday and is working to reschedule Tuesday appointments for the same times and the same location on Feb. 20. Many health departments around the state are reaching out by email and text message to people with Tuesday appointments.

Due to expected inclement weather and for

the safety of our staff and citizens, we are

rescheduling our vaccine clinics happening on

Tuesday, February 16th.



If you have an appointment on Tuesday, please check

your email for more details about the rescheduled

dates. pic.twitter.com/lOPibyBECX — Hamilton County Public Health (@HamCoHealth) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Sgt. John Perrine provided updated crash number since midnight Monday, both in the Indianapolis area and statewide:

Updated crash numbers:



Since midnight…



🔵 Indianapolis District (7 counties in Central Indiana)



🔹 77 crashes

🔹 11 slide offs



🔵Statewide



🔹167 crashes

🔹71 slide offs — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.

Clinton County has issued a travel watch starting at 3 p.m., which means only essential travel, such as to and from work, is recommended.

EMA Issues Travel Watch as of 3:00pm for Clinton County. Essential Travel only. See link for details https://t.co/0L3Kv8uzri — Clinton County 911 (@ClintonCo911) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police encouraged people to slow down on interstates and said troopers in the Indianapolis district were responding to 19 crashes and counting. IU Health shuttles were set to discontinue service at 5 p.m. Monday. And Carmel announced that due to the snowstorm, Tuesday trash pickup would be suspended and set to resume on Wednesday.

NO TRASH PICKUP – Due to the snowstorm, City of Carmel residential trash and recycling service will be suspended for Tuesday. Service will resume on Wednesday and run on a one-day delay for the rest of the week. pic.twitter.com/QLv9mYjmYi — City of Carmel, IN (@CITYOFCARMELIN) February 15, 2021

Troopers in the Indianapolis district are currently on scene of 19 crashes and counting



Please #SLOWDOWN



I cannot believe how fast some people are driving right now 😔 — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 15, 2021

IU Health shuttles will discontinue service at 5pm today. IUPUI JagLine shuttles are expected to continue this evening. https://t.co/DsUoHzCWeo pic.twitter.com/v7gWDyE252 — IUPUI Parking (@IUPUIPARK) February 15, 2021

This is how I-465 SB at mile marker 49 looks in Indianapolis. Snow is accumulating on the interstate. PLEASE be careful! @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/155Q2ltFwT — David Williams (@DWilliamsTV) February 15, 2021

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.

The Indianapolis Urban League says Tuesday’s drive-thru food and meal distribution has been pushed back to Wednesday at 10 a.m.