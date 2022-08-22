Weather Stories

As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.

(Provided Photo/FarmersAlmanac.com)

Pictured below are the last five years of Farmers’ Almanac predictions for winter in Indiana. Noticeably, the predictions have been somewhat similar, but the wording remains up for interpretation. In every case besides the 2017-18 prediction, we took their outlook to call for below normal temperatures and above average snowfall. The last three years, that just hasn’t happened with each year clocking in above average temperatures and below normal snowfall.

There are a few more winter outlooks that will be released. The Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook comes out at the end of August. Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center winter outlook is released in November.