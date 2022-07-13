Weather Stories

Best viewing times of International Space Station this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station is set to make multiple passes high enough in the sky for central Indiana to see this week.

Both Wednesday and Thursday nights, the space station will be visible for 6 minutes.

On Wednesday night, the space station will be visible first in the south-southwest horizon at 9:52 p.m. before disappearing in the east-northeast horizon.

The best viewing opportunity will come on Friday where the space station will be the highest sky with a 73 degree maximum height from the horizon. First visible in the west-southwest sky at 9:52 p.m. Friday, the space station will reach max height in the north-northwest direction before disappearing in the northeast horizon at 9:59 p.m.

If you are looking for the space station in the sky, it won’t blink like an airplane. Instead, it will look more like a bright moving star that will be moving considerably faster than an airplane. Allow your eye to adjust to the nighttime sky before venturing out to see the space station.

After Friday, the space station passages should be closer to the horizon and tougher to see.