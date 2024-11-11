Biggest snowstorms in central Indiana over the last decade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Indianapolis and central Indiana have seemed to lack the big snowstorms over the last few winters.

Last year, the National Weather Service updated the snow criteria that is required for either a winter storm watch or warning to be issued. For most of central Indiana, the chance of getting 5+ inches will prompt these watches or warnings.

Snowstorms with 5+ inches in the last 10 winters

Since winter 2014-15, Indianapolis has received 5 inches or more from a single snowstorm seven times. 11 years ago, in winter 2013-14, there were five different instances of 5+ inches snowstorms.

Feb. 3-4, 2022, was the most recent system to fit this criteria, with 7.3 inches falling over two days.

Indianapolis had its biggest snowstorm on March 24, 2018, with a total of 10.2 inches.

Interestingly, over the last decade most of our big snows have not come in our average snowiest part of the winter. December and January average the most snow in Indianapolis according to the 1991-2020 climate normals. Recently, our biggest snowstorms have trended later in the winter.

You can find the latest 7-day forecast by visiting our weather blog here. We have no chances of snow for the near term in central Indiana.