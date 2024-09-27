Weather blog: Helene bringing rain, gusty winds to Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The remnants of Hurricane Helene — since downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — will lash much of Indiana with gusty winds and steady rain throughout the day on Friday.

Circle City Classic canceled its annual Pep Rally, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. outside Lucas Oil Stadium, due to weather.

Indianapolis Public Schools postponed its 26th annual Spirit of Freedom event until Friday, Oct. 4.

In southern Indiana, several school districts canceled classes or moved to remote learning in anticipation of Friday’s severe weather.

Perry Meridian High School, Sheridan schools, and Noblesville schools have canceled homecoming parades scheduled for Friday night, as has Purdue University.

Follow along throughout the day for updates on closings and cancellations, power outages, flight delays, and more.

Send your storm photos to WISHWeatherpics@wishtv.com!

11 a.m.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has canceled all Friday track activity for the Driven2SavLives BC39 at the Dirt Track inside Turn 3.

A doubleheader for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28 at the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3, weather permitting.

An update on the event schedule will be provided at 6 p.m. Friday.

Customers with tickets, pit passes, and/or parking passes for Friday night will be contacted by the IMS Ticket Office.

10:30 a.m.

Indianapolis International Airport is reporting 14 delayed flights and 11 cancellations.

More than 1,800 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed today and nearly 1,200 are already canceled. Most of the cancellations and delays are in the South, including Charlotte, Tampa, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Asheville, and Raleigh.

9:40 a.m.

A high wind warning is in place for portions of southwest and west central Indiana until 1 a.m. Saturday.

This includes the cities of Gosport, Shelburn, Carlisle, Washington, Montezuma, Rosedale, Loogootee, Sullivan, Brazil, Spencer, Crawfordsville, Shoals, and Vincennes.

Expect northeast winds of 20-30 mph with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profiles vehicles.

The strongest winds are in the 4 – 9 p.m. timeframe.

9:37 a.m.

A high wind warning remains in effect for much of central Indiana until 11 p.m. EDT.

This includes the cities of Greenwood, Greenfield, Indianapolis, Danville, Martinsville, Greensburg,

Bedford, Fishers, Brownsburg, Plainfield, Noblesville, Bloomington, New Castle, Shelbyville, Rushville, Carmel, Zionsville, Lebanon, Franklin, Columbus, and Seymour.

Expect northeast winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profiles vehicles.

The strongest winds are expected in the 4 – 8 p.m. timeframe.

7 a.m.