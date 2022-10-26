Weather Stories

Breezy days bringing down fall leaves quickly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may have noticed more leaves on your lawn over the past week, especially after Tuesday’s rainfall. Besides that soaking rain, winds have been breezy at a time where most spots are experiencing peak foliage.

Winds have gusted over 25 mph the past 5 days with sustained winds consistently being over 10 mph in Indianapolis. On Tuesday, the peak wind gust was 33 mph. The wind combined with the recent rainfall has contributed to more leaves falling within this past week.

The latest foliage report shows peak color has been reached for most of Indiana. Near peak conditions now in place southern sections of the state. Sustained winds are expected to decrease on Thursday and Friday giving plenty of time to clean up any leaves that have fallen so far.