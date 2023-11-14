Burn bans in effect for 19 Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry weather continues across the state of Indiana and that has prompted burn bans in 19 different counties. Avoid outside burning in these locations.

Most of these counties are located in southern Indiana where the drought monitor is in the ‘moderate’ category. Jackson, Knox and Perry counties were added Tuesday afternoon. You can find the latest status of these burn bans by visiting the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

It has been no secret the month of November has been pretty dry so far. A swath of locations in south-central Indiana are running a rainfall deficit of over 1″ in the last 30 days including Washington, Columbus, and Bloomington.

The Indiana drought monitor as of Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (WISH Photo)

Indiana’s rainfall deficit as of Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (WISH Photo)

Short Term Weather Factors

Avoid outside burning as relative humidity will be low (20-30%) on both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Winds won’t be that strong, but even wind gusts of 15-20 mph could be an issue in some locations.

Indiana burn bans graphic. (WISH Photo)

Later this week, our relative humidity will increase which should alleviate these concerns. A rain chance will even be possible Thursday night into Friday. This could really improve our rainfall deficit and decrease the moderate drought in south-central Indiana.

Make sure to check in our latest forecast by visiting our weather blog.