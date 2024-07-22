Canadian wildfire smoke making a return to the US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everyone in Indiana remembers the brutal air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke in our area last summer, but once again, fires in western Canada are driving smoke into the U.S.

Air quality has been unhealthy in parts of the Dakotas this past weekend, but most of the smoke has been in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Indiana could see air quality get worse as the week goes on.

Who could see air quality impacts in the short term?

The Great Plains and spots within the Rocky Mountains are the regions where smoke will make it down to the surface on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indiana and parts of the Midwest will likely see some of this smoke elevated away from the surface at points this week. The question will then be how much could filter to the surface. However, we will closely watch the upper air pattern as these fires are ongoing.

Our likelihood of seeing impacts from the smoke increases the longer these fires continue to burn uncontrolled. There is potential for more of this smoke to make it down to the surface as the week goes on.

In addition to wildfires in western Canada, there are also fires burning in the Pacific Northwest, which is a contributing factor to the smoke plume.

Storm Track 8 will always have updates on any air quality concerns the wildfire smoke could cause.