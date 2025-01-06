Carmel businesses weather winter storm

A view of the intersection of 116th and Illinois streets in Carmel, Indiana, on Jan. 6, 2025, following a snowstorm. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Monday was a winter wonderland in Carmel with snow-covered trees.

Plow trucks and salt trucks regularly drove through the intersection of 116th and Illinois streets. The roads were clear. The winter storm didn’t stop most businesses; a lot of them had “open” signs by their windows.

“We’re really slow today,” said Kylie Ash, manager at the Jimmy John’s restaurant. “We’re usually pretty busy. We do about 5,000 a day for lunch because of two hospitals in the area. … We’re probably not even a thousand today.”

The restaurant manager tells News 8 a few people called off work due to the road conditions. “A lot of people who called off live in Indianapolis, so the people here live in Noblesville, Westfield, and Fishers.”

Robert Humphrey lives in Carmel so getting to work and Jimmy John’s for lunch was easy. “Roads were pretty clear out. Mostly safe now that the parking lots are cleared out.”

The roads were clear driving north on U.S. 31 to Westfield but not all businesses were open.

The coffee shop Rivet was closed due to the snow. One customer trekked through the freezing temperatures to get a sip of Rivet’s mocha latte. He described the snow as “intermediate. This is nothing, compared to the big ones: 7, 8, 9 12 inches.”

Snow didn’t stop Edward Endicott, and a closed coffee shop didn’t either. He was determined to get that coffee. “I’m trying to go to Dunkin’ Donuts,” he said as he walked off.”