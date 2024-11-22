Central Indiana snow lovers celebrate the first winter weather event of the season

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Snow lovers were out and about on Thursday night during the first winter weather event of the season.

It was no surprise that the only people willing to stand out in that weather and talk to News 8 about the weather were people who love snow.

Patricia Aguilera moved to Central Indiana from Florida a year ago. She said she is excited to see winter weather come in around the holidays, and is hoping for a white Christmas.

“I like it!” Aguilera said.

Aguilera lives in Greenwood, and said she was disappointed the snow only started in January last winter.

“I love a white Christmas” Aguilera said. “It was kinda nice last year, but I am looking forward to being in December. An actual Christmas with the snow and everything. It does bring the spirit of Christmas.”

Donald Bolter is from Noblesville, and is another winter weather lover.

“It makes a really nice transition from the warm weather we’ve been having into what feels right for this time of year,” Bolter said.

Bolter loves to ski. He wants the snowfall to keep up with him on the slopes.

“I am looking forward to skiing but I wish it was a little bit heavier because it’s not enough,” Bolter said.

These two both agreed that the driving conditions were favorable with snow only sticking to the grass.

“Not too bad,” Bolter said. “People have slowed down some and luckily the roads are not icy.”

“This time it’s only on the grass so it’s pretty nice,” Aguilera said. “I remember earlier this year it was a lot of black ice. I had to go get my dog far in a vet, and I was like “Oh no, I can’t do this.”

Time will only tell if these snow lovers will get their wish, and if we will get more snow or not.