Weather blog: Rain, snow showers may slow morning commute

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fast-moving winter system is on its way through central Indiana, bringing with it wind gusts and snow that will fall heaviest during the Friday morning rush hour.

What will start as a chilly rain will move into snow once temperatures cool throughout the morning, but then give way to cold winds come the afternoon.

6:17 a.m.

Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey says to stay on high alert for some slick spots this morning.

5 a.m.

