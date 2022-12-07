Weather Stories

Central Indiana’s earliest sunsets are here

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a gloomy stretch of days in central Indiana, so we haven’t seen many sunsets. However, our sunsets are now the earliest of the entire year.

Dec. 6-13 the sun sets at 5:20 p.m. in Indianapolis before our times start to get pushed back.

Total daylight still decreases all the way through the winter solstice. This is because later sunrise times are still shrinking minutes in the day despite sunset happening at later times. In fact, central Indiana’s latest sunrise times occur in the month of January.

Indianapolis earliest sunsets, courtesy: US Naval Observatory

Looking ahead to January, Indianapolis gains 44 minutes of daylight throughout the entire month. By Jan. 31, sunsets go back to after 6 p.m. in Indianapolis.