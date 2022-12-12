Weather Stories

Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has a strong signal for colder-than-normal temperatures in Indiana. Our average high on December 20 is 39 degrees in Indianapolis. There is lower confidence in this same time frame resulting in below-normal precipitation.

Of course, this time frame does include Christmas day. Recently, the holiday has been a roller coaster of ups and downs. In 2021, Indianapolis nearly set a record high temperature.