Communities open cooling stations amid record heat

(WISH) — Tuesday could be the hottest day in Indiana since September 2013, and communities on Monday announced they’re opening cooling centers and stations.

In Hendricks County, the Emergency Management Agency has announced these cooling stations: Guilford Township Public Library in Plainfield, the Danville Public Library, the Avon-Washington Township Public Library, and Northview Christian Church.

Indianapolis on Monday had not announced any cooling stations, but the mayor planned a morning news conference about the heat.

Statewide

Evansville has opened a cooling center in the lobby of the CK Newsome Community Center. It’ll be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until further notice.

Fort Wayne will have the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory open as a cooling station from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Also, The Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.

When the temperature is 88 degrees or higher, the Gary emergency preparedness coordinator will open will activate a cooling center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ambridge Mann Pavilion, 2822 W. Fourth Ave. in Gary.

South Bend Police Department says city community centers will be open for residents to cool off during the hot weather streak. Find locations and hours of the Sound Bend locations online.