Weather Stories

December 2022 much cooler than December 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The temperature comparison between this December and December 2021 in central Indiana has been quite noticeable with a few days left in this month. December 2021 tallied 11 days above 60 degrees compared to zero days in the 60s this December through the 27th. Over the past week, the winter chill has brought us five straight days with the high temperature below freezing.

Through December 27, 2022

Christmas day this year had a high temperature of 16 degrees which was much colder than last year’s high of 63 degrees. As a whole, December 2021 has an average temperature (includes high and low temperature) of 42.1 degrees which was 8.8 degrees below the 30-year average. For reference, Indianapolis through 26 days of this month has had an average temperature of 24.3 degrees (2.3 degrees below average).

Once again the season has started slow on snowfall for central Indiana. November and December usually average 7.2″ of snow combined. With no snow chances in sight through the end of 2022, the snow total for these months will stand at 4.4″, which is below average. In 2021, these months only tallied 0.5″.

In the latest 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, above-average temperatures are very likely for the start of the new year. Our average high for this time of year is in the mid-30s.