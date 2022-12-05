Weather Stories

December snow has lacked in recent years for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meteorological winter began last week with the start of December. According to the 1991-2020 climate averages, the month of December brings 6.4″ of snow to Indianapolis. However, in recent years, we have not gotten to that average often.

Surprisingly, 7 of the last 8 Decembers have finished with below-average snowfall. December 2019 is the most recent year that Indianapolis finished with above-average snowfall. Last year, 0 inches of snow fell through the month.

In contrast, below are some of the snowiest Decembers on record for Indianapolis. 1973 holds the record with 27.5″ of snowfall for the month.