Weather Stories

Derecho crosses the plains, remnants bring more rain to northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A derecho was confirmed by the Storm Prediction Center on Tuesday. By definition, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived windstorm that produces wind gusts of at least 58 mph for a swath of 240 miles or more.

Storm reports stretched over 750 miles from the Dakotas to Illinois. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, a wind gust of 99 mph was recorded near Howard, South Dakota.

The remnants of that derecho once again brought heavy rain to northern sections of the state this morning. This is in addition to flooding rains from other thunderstorms Tuesday.

Some areas close to Fort Wayne picked up eight inches of rain from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to radar estimates. We need the rain across the state, but not that much in such a short time.