Despite fall color fading, some trees are still holding their vibrancy in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the heart of central Indiana, nature’s paintbrush transforms the landscape into a breathtaking kaleidoscope of colors each autumn. As the leaves begin to change, residents and visitors alike eagerly await the spectacle, and curiosity arises as to which trees hold their vibrant hues the longest in this picturesque region.

The weather in the upcoming week looks cold so we might see a decent loss of fall color by this time next week.

Central Indiana boasts an array of tree species, each contributing its unique hues to the seasonal palette. While the duration of color retention can vary depending on various factors, such as weather conditions and tree health, several tree species tend to maintain their vibrant foliage for an extended period.

RED MAPLE

One standout tree in central Indiana is the Red Maple (Acer rubrum). Known for its fiery reds, the Red Maple’s leaves often cling to their vibrant colors well into late autumn. Their sturdy nature and ability to withstand cool temperatures grant them longevity, providing a visual treat for onlookers.

SCARLET OAK

Another tree that holds its color well is the Scarlet Oak (Quercus coccinea). With its striking scarlet leaves, this species graces the landscape with a fiery brilliance that endures throughout the fall season. The Scarlet Oak’s leaves often persist longer than those of other oak species, making it a reliable source of autumnal beauty.

DOGWOOD

Additionally, the Dogwood (Cornus Florida) showcases vibrant shades of red and purple, captivating observers with its graceful branches adorned in colorful foliage. This native tree’s leaves tend to retain their vivid hues well into the autumn months, adding a touch of elegance to the Central Indiana landscape.

BEECH TREE

Probably the tree best at holding its fall color for the longest is the Beech tree (Fagus sylvatica). These trees are capable of holding their color and leaves well into the new year. You can see these boasting vibrant oranges and striking reds all across the Hoosier state.