Weather Stories

Despite heavy rainfall in Texas, drought still persists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–This week the southern United States saw significant rainfall, some areas picking up more than a foot of rain.

Parts of Texas, near Dallas stretching to Louisiana and Alabama received anywhere between 5 and 15 inches of rainfall throughout the week.

However even though there was significant rainfall it brought little relief to the drought across much of Texas. The drought monitor is released every Thursday but only includes rainfall through Tuesday. While there were some improvements around the Dallas area, parts of central and southern Texas are still seeing exceptional drought conditions.

It will take a lot more rainfall to help the situation in central and southern Texas.

In Indiana it’s a different story. The newest drought monitor shows much better conditions across Indiana. A few spots near Kokomo and Lafayette are under abnormally dry conditions. No areas in Indiana are under a moderate drought like we saw in July.

Rainfall for the month of August looks pretty good. We are still seeing a small deficit. We’re running about a quarter of an inch below normal for the month.