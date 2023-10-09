Draconid meteor shower still visible Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Draconid meteor shower is an unusual type of meteor shower that has more meteors seen in the evening after sunset than in the early morning.

The peak of this shower is Oct. 8 and 9. However, there is a small potential of seeing meteors on Oct. 10.

Central Indiana had plenty of clouds this past weekend when the most meteors were likely visible early Sunday night. Skies will be mostly clear across our area Monday night, which will be optimal for viewing.

Although this meteor shower isn’t the best of the year, it is still possible to see around 10 meteors an hour. In rare cases, this meteor shower has overperformed to produce over 100 meteors an hour, according to EarthSky.

Where to look

Once night falls, be sure to look for the radiant point, which is where the paths of the meteor appear to originate. That point will be high up in the northwest skyline near both the Big and Little Dipper. The constellation Draconis (the Dragon) is located near the radiant point, hence the name Draconid meteor shower.

As with any meteor shower, be sure to head to a darker area and allow your eyes to adjust. Right now, the moon just passed its last quarter phase and is not expected to obscure any of the meteors.

If you are lucky enough to capture any meteors on camera, then send those photos to us at WISH-TV!